BigBear.ai’s (BBAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

