BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
BGSF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.65.
About BGSF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.