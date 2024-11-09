BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

BGSF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.65.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

