BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 97270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

BeWhere Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

