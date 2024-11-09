Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 4,539 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

