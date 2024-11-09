Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 3.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.