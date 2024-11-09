Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,881,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 2,194,603 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,602,000 after buying an additional 1,029,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.40. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

