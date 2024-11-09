Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.89. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,001.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

