Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

