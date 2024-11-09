Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.