Beckerman Institutional LLC Makes New $877,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 95,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FREL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

