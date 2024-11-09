Beckerman Institutional LLC Invests $1.12 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

