Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys Shares of 604 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $538.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

