Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys Shares of 23,219 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

