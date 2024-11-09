Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.62 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
