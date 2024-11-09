Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.96.

HUBS stock traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,530. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

