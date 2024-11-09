Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Chemours by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

