Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.88). Approximately 514,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 112,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.02).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from GBX 563 ($7.33) to GBX 595 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

