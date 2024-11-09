Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.94 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.39). Bango shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.43), with a volume of 73,994 shares trading hands.

Bango Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,183.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Insider Activity

In other Bango news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 8,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.48 ($11,686.38). Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

