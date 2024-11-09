Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $93.96. 930,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,618,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Baidu Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

