B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,294,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 276,304 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 20.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

