B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FLL opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $64,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,844.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,041 shares of company stock worth $924,473. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.