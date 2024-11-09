B. Riley Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $132.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Get VSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Stock Up 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VSE stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VSE by 1,180.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VSE by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.