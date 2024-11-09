AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $13.61. 207,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 398,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 765,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 489,397 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

