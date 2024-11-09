AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.0 million-$439.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.2 million. AvidXchange also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.07 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.00.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,057,731.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,410,983 shares in the company, valued at $85,057,731.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

