Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $244.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $8,561,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.01. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $176.78 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

