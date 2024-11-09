Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Lancaster Investment Management

Lancaster Investment Management lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 28.3% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 0.61% of Autoliv worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Autoliv by 675.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

