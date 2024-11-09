ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ATS Stock Performance

TSE ATS opened at C$40.06 on Friday. ATS has a one year low of C$33.47 and a one year high of C$60.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

