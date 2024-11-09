Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ATOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOS

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Atossa Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 548,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.