Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $145.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

