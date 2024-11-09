Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.250 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATO traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 801,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,664. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $110.40 and a one year high of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

