Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATLC. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $658.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.