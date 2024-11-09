Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
