Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Astronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.51 million, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

