Assetmark Inc. Sells 41,910 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,910 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $76,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,088,000 after buying an additional 359,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 103,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

