Assetmark Inc. Sells 19,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $70,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 220,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

