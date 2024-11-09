Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,283 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $94,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,933,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.40 and a 200 day moving average of $468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.67 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

