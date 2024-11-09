Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.29% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $63,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DFSD stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.