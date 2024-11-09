Assetmark Inc. Buys 560,924 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 171.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MBS ETF worth $85,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

