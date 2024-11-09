Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.97% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $360,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

VMBS opened at $45.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

