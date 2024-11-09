ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,158,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,564 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $624.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

