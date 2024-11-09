Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Stock Price Up 25.1% – What’s Next?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 80,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 31,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

