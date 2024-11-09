Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,325. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 283.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

