Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arko to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 337,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,637. The firm has a market cap of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.47. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arko will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arko

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.