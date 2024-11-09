ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 47,898 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,898 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 612,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a negative return on equity of 748.06%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLBT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.