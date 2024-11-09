ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

