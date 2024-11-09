ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,542 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Perion Network worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Perion Network by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

