ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $34,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $11,094,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 9,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 911,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 902,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 5.7 %
TSEM stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
