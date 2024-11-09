ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 356,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,145,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.