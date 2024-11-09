Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $421.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $345.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded down $30.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,104. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $203.19 and a twelve month high of $431.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,346 shares of company stock worth $30,021,432 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

