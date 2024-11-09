Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arhaus updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

